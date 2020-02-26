Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Signet Jewelers worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 51.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 49,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $667,000.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 208,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

