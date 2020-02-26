Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 95.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

