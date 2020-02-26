Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.