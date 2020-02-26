Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 48.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

