Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Lindsay worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 283.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

In other Lindsay news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

