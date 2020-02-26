Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of M/I Homes worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 662.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 219,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $3,379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 545.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,938. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.