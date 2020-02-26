Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 360,259 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 108,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

