Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Genworth Financial worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $368,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 40.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 340,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.