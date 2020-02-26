Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Big Lots worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $2,276,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Big Lots by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Big Lots by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

