Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,690 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $7,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 174,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.