Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 312,925 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

