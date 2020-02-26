Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Ferro worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $2,253,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOE. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

