Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,384. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,725,310.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $664,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.