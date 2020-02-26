Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 93 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of MicroStrategy worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.80. 2,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

