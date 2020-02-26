Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Inogen by 45.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inogen by 36.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Inogen by 65.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 16.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $955.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $145.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

