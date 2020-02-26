Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of ePlus worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ePlus by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ePlus by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

PLUS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,443. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,160.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

