Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cryolife by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

CRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cryolife stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 9,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. Cryolife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 652.29, a PEG ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryolife Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.