Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,498 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TiVo were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TiVo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,368,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TiVo by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 700,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 293,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in TiVo by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TiVo by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TiVo by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TiVo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

TIVO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.20.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.