Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Getty Realty worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $1,397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,578.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.51. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

