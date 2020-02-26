Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 59.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE SMP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 2,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

