Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.67, approximately 64,223 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 21,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25.

About Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN)

Precious Metals and Mining Trust is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Sentry Investments Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies in Metals and Mining sector. The fund invests in value stocks of small capitalization companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach focusing on factors like use of computer based research incorporating and rating a number of factors including profitability, liquidity, operating and administrative costs, cash flow and management.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Precious Metals And Mng Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Metals And Mng Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.