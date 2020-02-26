Pra Group (PRAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRAA opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

PRAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

