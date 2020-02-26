Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Power Integrations worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. 52,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,160 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $651,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,493,997 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

