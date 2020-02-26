Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.07% of Potlatchdeltic worth $89,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 314,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

