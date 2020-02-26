Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.24

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 277457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several analysts have commented on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $985.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

