Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLYM opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Plymouth Ind Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.