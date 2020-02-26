Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PLUS traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 876.80 ($11.53). 785,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 898.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 799.17. The firm has a market cap of $926.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other Plus500 news, insider Elad Even-Chen purchased 11,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUS. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

