Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

INOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Inovalon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovalon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Inovalon by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after buying an additional 893,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Inovalon by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 615,639 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.