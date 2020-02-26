Piper Sandler Comments on Masimo Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $168.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $186.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,640 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

