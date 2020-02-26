Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 26th (NYSE:DNK)

Phoenix Tree’s (NYSE:DNK) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 26th. Phoenix Tree had issued 9,600,000 shares in its public offering on January 17th. The total size of the offering was $129,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NYSE DNK opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Phoenix Tree has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.90.
About Phoenix Tree
