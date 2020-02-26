Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Reduced by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,665 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of Philip Morris International worth $1,046,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4,197.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 278,152 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

