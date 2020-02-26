PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PG&E were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($13.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

