Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €130.67 ($151.94).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €138.60 ($161.16) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €153.33 and its 200-day moving average is €145.56. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €114.40 ($133.02) and a 12 month high of €163.30 ($189.88).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.