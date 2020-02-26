Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Perficient worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $2,424,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. 149,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,660. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

