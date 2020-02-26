Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) Stock Price Down 3%

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 164,863 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 185,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji.

