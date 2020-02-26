Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

TSE PPL opened at C$51.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$45.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,881.28.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

