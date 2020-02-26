Pembina Pipeline (PBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.