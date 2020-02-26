Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital started coverage on Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.41) on Monday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 554 ($7.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 477.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.83. The stock has a market cap of $640.59 million and a PE ratio of 38.39.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

