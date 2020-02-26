Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Gocompare.Com Group stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Monday. Gocompare.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.43 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

