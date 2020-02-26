Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAKK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 151 ($1.99).

BAKK opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.69) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $743.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.37.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

