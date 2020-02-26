PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) vs. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Head to Head Analysis

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PB Bancorp and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than PB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp 16.91% 4.33% 0.69% Meta Financial Group 18.65% 13.13% 1.78%

Volatility & Risk

PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of PB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PB Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.30 $4.31 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 2.39 $97.00 million $2.66 13.56

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats PB Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

