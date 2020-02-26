PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PaySign in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

PAYS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,215. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $393.42 million, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

