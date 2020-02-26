Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,114,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,774. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

