Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY20 guidance at $1.36-1.46 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

