Patrick J. Haley Sells 5,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
