Patrick J. Haley Sells 5,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

