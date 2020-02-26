Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Trading Down 38.5%

Paragon Shipping Inc (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)’s share price traded down 38.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.01, 69,902 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 225% from the average session volume of 21,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

