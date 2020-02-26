Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 125572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

