Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $296,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,198 shares in the company, valued at $18,728,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Palomar stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.
