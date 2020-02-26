Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $296,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,198 shares in the company, valued at $18,728,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

