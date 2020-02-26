Palomar Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $54.62 on Monday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 260.11.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $803,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $390,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100 over the last 90 days.

