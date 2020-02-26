Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Owens & Minor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.